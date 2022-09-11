Swimmer sets 2 national records

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 10

Chahat set two new national records in the 50m & 100m breaststroke events with timings of 32:94 and 1:13.61, respectively, in the 75th Senior National Swimming Aquatic Championship.

The championship was held in Guwahati from September 6 to September 10. She also bagged a silver medal in 200m breaststroke event.