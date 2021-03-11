Swimming meet to be held on Aug 21

Chandigarh, August 17
Chandigarh Shark Club will organise a swimming competition for boys and girls at the Sector 39 indoor swimming pool on August 21.
The competition will be organised for swimmers aged under 8, under 10 and under 12. A swimmer can participate in a maximum of three events of his/her age category. The events will start at 9 am.
In under-8 category (swimmers born after January 1, 2014), competitions in 25m freestyle, 25m breast stroke and 25 m backstroke will be conducted. For the under-10 category (swimmers born between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2013), events in 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly will be conducted. For swimmers aged under 12 (born between January 1, 2010, and December 31, 2011), the events of 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly will be held. Those interested can confirm their entries with the organisers at the tournament venue before August 20.
