Swimming pools to open for 8 hours on all working days

Chandigarh, April 21

The UT Sports Department has decided to open swimming pools for eight hours on all working day under segregated slots for both professional and amateurs (members) in Chandigarh.

Though other local training centres remain open for maximum of five to six hours per day, timings for opening of swimming pools have been extended keeping in mind the popularity of the sport in summers.

As per the approval, as many as 10 swimming pools will be open from 6 am to 7 am (for national and state swimmers, including trainees), 7 am to 8 am (non-students) and 8 am to 10 am (family time) in the morning session. In the evening session, the pools will remain open from 4 pm to 5 pm (for national and state swimmers, including trainees), 5 pm to 6 pm (non-students) and 6 pm to 8 pm (family time).

The department had decided to open 10 swimming pools - nursery pool in Sector 23, Sector 39, Sector 38, Sector 34, Sector 27, Sector 43, Sector 8, Sector 56, Sector 50 and Lake Sports Complex. The timings for opening the swimming pool at the Lake Sports Complex will be different from others centres, informed an official. Coaches and lifeguards have already been appointed at these centres. However, some centres will be managed by lifeguards only. The famous Sector 23 all-weather swimming pool will remain closed this season for carrying minor repair works.

“All these centres have been allowed to function in the coming days. Some of the pools are already opened for members of all age groups, while others will open in a day or so. The timings will be allotted by the competent authority to avoid huge rush at a particular centre,” said a senior official.

Guidelines likely to be issued soon

Meanwhile, amid rising concern over Covid cases in the country, the UT Sports Department will also issue certain guidelines, in direction of the UT Administration, to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour at all coaching centres, said the official.