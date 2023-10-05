SWM Violations: Chandigarh Civic body serves notice on GMSH-16

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

The Municipal Corporation has served a notice on the GMSH-16 for non-compliance with the statutory provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules (SWM), 2016.

Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, said all institutions or societies, government or private, which are bulk waste generators, are mandated to process their own wet waste as stipulated in the Rule 4 (7) of the SWM Rules, 2016.

As per the notice, the Director, Health Services, GMSH-16, has been directed to comply with waste management norms by October 14, failing which the hospital will be fined as per rules.

Failure to comply with Rule 4 (7), Rs 500+19,500 shall be levied once in a month as fine and administrative charges for failure to handover the residual waste to the MC.

Rs 2000 per day shall be levied upon bulk waste generators who are unable to process their waste onsite as a payment for collection, transportation and processing by the MC.

After an inspection, the field supervisory staff of the MC noticed that the statutory provisions were not being complied with and processing of wet waste was not being done by the hospital authorities in accordance with the rules, said the corporation.