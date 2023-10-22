Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Chandigarh lose to Kerala in thrilling encounter

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

Despite a 95-run unbeaten innings by skipper Manan Vohra (95), the UT lads faced a seven-run defeat against Kerala in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament at Dr DY Patil University Ground, Mumbai.

This was Chandigarh’s second defeat in four matches. Kerala skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bat first. The side posted 193/4. Raj Angad Bawa gave the first breakthrough by dismissing Rohan Kunnummal (30). Murugan Ashwin dismissed Varun Nayanar (47) in the very next over leaving the side at 82/2. Vishnu Vinod (42) and Samson (52) accelerated the pace for a mammoth total. Both batters were dismissed by Akash Sudan (2/46).

In reply, Chandigarh had a disappointing start with 21/2 as Arjun Azad (6) and Arjit Singh (0) departed soon. Shivam Bhambri (29) stepped in to compensate for the early blow but left the ground in the 11th over with 77/3 on the board. Later, the dismissal of Abhishek Singh (2) put the team into trouble at 92/4. Gaurav Puri (12) followed suit and the side was reduced to 139/5 in the 17th over.

Later, Bhagmender Lather almost brought the team to the verge of victory by hammering two sixes and three fours but fell prey to Vinod Kumar. Vohra’s 95 off 61 balls also went in vain and the team was restricted to 186/6.

