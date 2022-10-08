Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Meet: Chandigarh cricket body announces squad, Manan Vohra to lead

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

The UT Cricket Association (UTCA) has announced the Chandigarh team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 cricket tournament to be held at Lucknow from October 12.

Manan Vohra will lead the team. UT boys will start their campaign on October 12 against Sikkim, while they will be playing their second match on October 14 when they would be facing Jharkhand. The team will play its third match against Odisha on October 16 followed by Chhattisgarh on October 18. The city team will play its last two matches on October 20 and 22 against Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, respectively.

Squad: Manan Vohra (captain), Harnoor Singh Pannu, Shivam Bhandari, Ankit Kaushik, Gaurav Puri, Amrit Lal Lubana, Arjit Singh, Gurinder Singh, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Bhagmender Lader, Sandeep Sharma, Jagjit Singh Sandhu, Rohit Danda, Raj Angad Bawa and Akshit Rana.

Women’s team announced

Kashvi Gautam has been given the captaincy for the Women’s Seniors T20 tournament starting at Vizag on October 11. Chandigarh is competing with teams like West Bengal, Mumbai, Baroda, Saurashtra, Puducherry and Vidarbha in the pool.

Squad: Kashvee Gautam (captain), Parul Saini, Shivani Thakur, Rajni Devi, Suman, Shivangi Yadav, Nandini Sharma, Aradhana Bisht, Manisha Badhan, Monika Pandey, Madhuri Aghav, Bharti Bawa, Priyanka Guleria, Jyoti Kumari and Nikita Nain.

