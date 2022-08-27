Symposium held

The Department of Computer Science and Applications, in collaboration with the Department of Statistics, organised a one-day symposium on ‘Computational Sciences’. The event aimed at highlighting the relationship between mathematics, statistics and computer science and to promote multi-disciplinarity as per the National Education Policy-2020.

Webinar organised

A webinar on ‘Contemporary Art Practices and the Challenges in Art Historical Research’ by Prof Pradosh Mishra of Benaras Hindu University, Varanasi, was organised by the University School of Open Learning, the Department of Art History and Visual Arts and Dr Ambedkar Centre for Socio-Economic Studies for the Weaker Sections of Society.

Blood donation

The University Institute of Applied Management Sciences organised a blood donation drive. The event was inaugurated by Rupinder Kaur, Chief Medical Officer, Bhai Ghanaiya Ji Institute of Health, PU.