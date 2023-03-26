 Syndicate Meet: Panjab University Vice-Chancellor authorised to appoint new DSW (Women) : The Tribune India

Syndicate Meet: Panjab University Vice-Chancellor authorised to appoint new DSW (Women)

Syndicate Meet: Panjab University Vice-Chancellor authorised to appoint new DSW (Women)

The Panjab University Syndicate, in its meeting held today, authorised the PU Vice-Chancellor to appoint new Dean of Student Welfare (Women). The term of the present Dean Student Welfare (Women) is ending on March 31. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

The Panjab University Syndicate, in its meeting held today, authorised the PU Vice-Chancellor to appoint new Dean of Student Welfare (Women). The term of the present Dean Student Welfare (Women) is ending on March 31.

The House also approved recommendations of the Admission Facilitation Committee, including filling of vacant/leftover seats of BSc (HS) and MSc (Chemistry) on basis of CET (PG). It also approved revised admission criteria and eligibility of various ME/MTech courses of the UIET.

The Syndicate also approved the waiving off recovery of excess interest amount from entitled subscribers of PF/GPF who were retired from the University service.

It also approved the credit of 20 per cent of income from the sale of books to “Revolving Fund” of publication bureau subject to the maximum limit of the provision made in the Budget Estimate for financial year 2023-24.

The Syndicate also approved the adoption of National Academic Depository (NAD)-Digilocker in totality along with degree templates of UG and PG courses and implementation of Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) under Digilocker framework as per communications received from the UGC. The House also approved various recommendations.

Other approvals

  • The Syndicate also approved the minutes of the committee dated February 16, 2023, to look into the request of the Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) to add “Mata” title before Savitribai Phule Hall (Girls’ Hostel No. 5), PU.
  • It also approved the execution of certain MoUs.
  • The Syndicate approved to look into the issue pertaining to release of enhanced salary in pursuance of CAS promotions under 4th Amendment of UGC Regulation-2010.
  • The Syndicate also okayed the exclusion of innovative programme MBACIT from Common Entrance Test PU-CET (PG )-2023 at Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains marries IPS officer Jyoti Yadav in Rupnagar

2
Punjab

Uncle ex-cop, Amritpal Singh knew functioning of police force

3
Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

4
Punjab

'Let us surrender', uncle told Amritpal Singh

5
Diaspora

Indian-Americans rally in support of India at San Francisco Consulate

6
Punjab

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Gurinder Dhillon

7
Punjab

Direct state govt to produce Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh in court: Petition

8
Punjab

Couple having links with Papalpreet Singh detained in Jammu

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh, aides booked for extortion

10
Punjab

Rehab centre inmates were given weapons training: SSP

Don't Miss

View All
Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Top News

Differences between government and judiciary doesn’t mean confrontation: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Differences between government and judiciary doesn't mean confrontation: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

The minister inaugurates Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Ma...

Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS

Disqualified from Lok Sabha as PM Modi scared of my next speech on Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi

'I am Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar,' he said when asked ...

Rahul’s disqualification not linked to Adani episode, stay not sought to encash issue in Karnataka polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification not linked to Adani episode: BJP

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says stay on convi...

PIL in SC challenges constitutional validity of Section 8(3) of Representation of People Act after Rahul’s disqualification

PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence

The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18


Cities

View All

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Rain effect: Yield may drop by 10% in Amritsar district

Farmers’ body demands compensation for crop damaged due to rain, hailstorm

Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs 157-crore budget for 2023-24 in Amritsar

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

20 more AC buses added to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking fleet, to be put on long routes

Chandigarh Civic body earns Rs 1 crore from parking lots in month

Fake bank guarantees for parking contracts: Two Delhi residents land in police net

Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh

Delhi excise policy case: Court to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money-laundering case on April 5

Delhi excise policy case: Court to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money-laundering case on April 5

Covid surge: Govt planning nationwide drill in hospitals on April 10, 11

DCW seeks action against illegal conversion therapy for LGBTQI+ community

Delhi receives highest single-day rain in March in 3 years: IMD

Delhi Police lodge FIR under UAPA over violence at Indian Mission in UK

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal pay obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal lay foundation stone of Guru Ravidas Bani research center at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: AAP’s power show at Dera Ballan today

Amritpal case: 3-day remand for Papalpreet's friend Baljit Kaur

Amritpal Singh's escape: 2 more held for providing bikes

Days after audio clip fiasco, AAP leader Rajiv Bhagat joins BJP

Estimated budget of ~1,062 cr unanimously approved by MC

Estimated budget of Rs 1,062 cr unanimously approved by MC

Mayor commends councillors for working unitedly for city

Pvt school student alleges molestation by principal

DMCH working under scanner, complaint filed

Police freeze drug peddlers' properties worth Rs 1.63 crore

No check on use of pressure horns

No check on use of pressure horns in Patiala

Licence of immigration firm cancelled

Aashirwad Scheme: Man booked for using fake documents to avail of benefit

Man held with 1-kg opium