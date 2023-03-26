Syndicate Meet: Panjab University Vice-Chancellor authorised to appoint new DSW (Women)

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

The Panjab University Syndicate, in its meeting held today, authorised the PU Vice-Chancellor to appoint new Dean of Student Welfare (Women). The term of the present Dean Student Welfare (Women) is ending on March 31.

The House also approved recommendations of the Admission Facilitation Committee, including filling of vacant/leftover seats of BSc (HS) and MSc (Chemistry) on basis of CET (PG). It also approved revised admission criteria and eligibility of various ME/MTech courses of the UIET.

The Syndicate also approved the waiving off recovery of excess interest amount from entitled subscribers of PF/GPF who were retired from the University service.

It also approved the credit of 20 per cent of income from the sale of books to “Revolving Fund” of publication bureau subject to the maximum limit of the provision made in the Budget Estimate for financial year 2023-24.

The Syndicate also approved the adoption of National Academic Depository (NAD)-Digilocker in totality along with degree templates of UG and PG courses and implementation of Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) under Digilocker framework as per communications received from the UGC. The House also approved various recommendations.

Other approvals