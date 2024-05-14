Synergy between Congress, AAP will ensure my victory with record margin: Tewari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari today predicted that he will win from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency by a record margin.

“With complete synergy between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers in Chandigarh, we (INDIA bloc) will win with a record margin,” Tewari said during an interaction here today. “Take it in writing, INDIA will win the Chandigarh seat by a margin of at least one lakh votes.”

Citing figures of the last Municipal Corporation elections held in December 2021, when the combined vote share of the Congress and the AAP was 58%, compared to 27% of the BJP, he said the BJP stands nowhere near the striking distance.

When told that the MC elections were different from the parliamentary elections, Tewari retorted, “That is precisely what I mean to say that while we got 58% vote share together in the MC elections, we will take it beyond 60% this time as parliamentary elections are completely a different ballgame.”

Earlier in the day, Tewari met scores of people from Chandigarh at his Sector 4 ancestral home. He expressed gratitude to the people for their overwhelming support that has added to his confidence. Tewari also paid obeisance at Nirankari Mission.

Dhawan family joins campaign

Late AAP leader Harmohan Dhawan’s family today joined the campaign of Tewari. An AAP workers’ meeting was organised by Bikram Dhawan, the son of late Harmohan, at his residence which was among others attended by several party workers, leaders and councillors.

Addressing the meeting, Dhawan said it was a moment of great pride for the city that a senior parliamentarian with a wide experience was going to represent the city in Parliament. On the occasion, Tewari expressed his gratitude to the Dhawan family and AAP workers. He said the exceptional enthusiasm displayed by AAP workers had strengthened his campaign further.

Rs 1L for each poor family

Addressing a public meeting in Mani Majra, Tewari reiterated his party’s guarantees to provide Rs 1 lakh to every poor family per year and a guaranteed job for fresh graduates and diploma holders.

Foot march in Ram Darbar

A large number of people, including workers of the Congress and AAP, joined a foot march taken out at Ram Darbar in support of Tewari. AAP councilor from Ram Darbar Neha Musawat said the BJP wants to capture power by adopting wrong tactics.

“Today inflation is on the rise, unemployment is going up, the poor are getting poorer, the rich are getting richer, the BJP, instead of working for the people, is only working towards destroying democracy,” Musawat said.

Tewari to file nomination today

INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari will be filling his nomination papers on Tuesday. He along with his supporters will assemble in front of SBI building in Sector 17 at 11 am. From there, they will march towards the DC office in Sector 17 for filing the papers. Unlike the BJP’s roadshow on cars and motorbikes, the Congress will take out a padayatra that is likely to be attended by 5,000 people. Senior Congress and AAP leaders will take part in the march. TNS

