System aligned against lower classes: Rahul Gandhi

Panchkula, May 22

A jam-packed Indradhanush auditorium reverberated with loud chants by supporters as senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advocated for the representation of Dalits, adivasis and people of Backward Classes in power in the country. He said even leaders and Dalit Chief Ministers were being discriminated against over caste.

Hops on tempo while returning from venue Congress leader Rahul Gandhi climbed a tempo while on his way back from the Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula. He was joined by various youths in the vehicle. He asked them about their livelihood and said in its manifesto, the Congress party had written that it would do away with the Agniveer scheme.

Rahul was here to participate in Samvidhan Samman Sammelan organised by the Samruddha Bharat foundation. He was joined by Dalit rights activist Kancha Ilaiyah, Justice (retired) Eshwaria, member of Congress Working Committee (CWC) Gurdeep Singh Sappal and others on the dais during the concluding session of the event.

The Congress leader said the country’s system was aligned against the lower classes at a major level, all in violation of the Constitution. He said, “The ideas of equality and brotherhood, which are at the foundation of the Indian Constitution, are threatened in the current regime. 90 per cent of the country’s population comprises people from backward classes and Dalits. Yet, they are poor and bereft of representation in top institutions as well as in power in the country.”

Rahul said even the Dalit leaders were discriminated against. “Two CMs were arrested. But, the adivasi CM of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, who went to the jail first, is still lodged inside, while the other has been released. The national media is not talking about Soren. Moreover, Mayawati, former Chief Minister of UP, is referred to as corrupt, while Naveen Patnayak (Odisha CM) is not.”

They have to have a vision of giving representation to 90 per cent (Dalit) population of the country, said Rahul. Taking a jibe at the BJP, he said, “Narendra Modi says we have given respect to the Dalit and OBC population. But, we don’t need their respect. We want the Dalit population be given power-share in the functioning of the country and representation in top institutions, including corporate sector, media, military and judicial system instead,” he added.

The Congress leader said Guru Nanak Dev, Gautam Buddha, spiritual leader Narayana Guru and BR Ambedkar all talked of the basic principles of equality and brotherhood, which were later enshrined in the Constitution. “Narendra Modi’s people want to break the Constitution, but we will defend it as well as the rights of the Dalits,” he added.

Sammelan participants extend support to Cong

Dalit leaders, minority rights activists, judges, advocates and others who were part of the sammelan collectively voiced their support for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

The panelists included Dalit leaders Rajender Pal Gautam and Anil Jaihind yadav, Dalit rights activist Prof Kancha Ilaiah, Justice Parminder Pal Singh, former CEO of Rajya Sabha TV Gurdeep Singh Sappal and others.

