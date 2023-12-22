T20 championship for blind: Telangana defeat MP, city lose to Gujarat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

Telangana defeated Madhya Pradesh by six runs at the ongoing 6th Nagesh Trophy Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind, in the Sector 16 cricket stadium.

Batting first, Telangana posted 221 runs for two wickets in 20 overs. Nikhil Bathula came up with a brilliant 123, while Ravi Varma contributed 61. Stender Tripathi (1/26) and Omparkash Pal (1/37) struck for the bowling side.

In reply, the MP team posted 215 runs for six wickets in with the help of Ajay Sidam (72), Rampal Uike (49), Gokul Pardhi (28) and Vinod Jogare (22). Madhu Gunja (1/26) and K Shiva Shankar (1/62) took a wicket apiece for the bowling side.

In another match, Gujarat defeated Chandigarh by eight wickets. Batting first, Chandigarh was bundled out at 128 runs in 19.4 overs. In reply, Gujarat posted 131 runs at the loss of two wickets in 12.1 overs.

With today’s win, Telangana jumped to the second position displacing Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh to third and fourth positions, respectively. West Bengal is placed at the bottom fifth position.

