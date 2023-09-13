T20: Rock Zone beat Rose Zone

Chandigarh, September 12
In the opening match of the UTCA Women’s Domestic T20 Cricket Tournament, Rock Zone registered a resounding 79-run win over Rose Zone. Batting first, Rock Zone scored 202 runs. Soumya and Kavya scored 28 runs each, while Khushi added 23 runs to the total.
In reply, Stuti Sharma (3/16) and Aastha (2/15) took maximum wickets and restricted Rose Zone batters at 123 runs in 38 overs. Ganika Bansal (16) was the top scorer.
