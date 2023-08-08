T20: Rose Zone thrash Plaza Zone by 69 runs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 7

Rose Zone defeated Plaza Zone by 69 runs during the Chandra Shekhar Azad Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament being held at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Rose Zone posted 181/5 with the help of skipper Manan Vohra (51 off 48 balls, five boundaries and one six). Ankit Kaushik (41 off 26 balls, four boundaries and one six) and Ankit Chaudhary (29) were other notable scorers.

Players allege bias, hold protest As selectors announced replacements, some players held a protest against UTCA officials, alleging corruption during team selection

A protester said, ‘We have been kicked out citing age criterion of 32 years. There's no such rule framed by the BCCI.’

Sources said UTCA officials had started taking legal action against the protesting players; a show-cause notice has been issued to them

Gruinder Singh claimed two wickets, while Sandeep, Mohd Ashad and Sukrant took one wicket each. In reply, Plaza Zone scored 112/9 in the allotted 20 overs with the help of Shubham (39) and Jagmeet Singh (21). Armaan and Chaudhary claimed two wickets each for the bowling side, while Rahul, Arbab, Vishu, Abhishek and Kaushik claimed a wicket each.

BCCI nod to equipment

The BCCI has approved aqua soakers worth around Rs 14 lakh for the local association. Along with this, the BCCI has also approved a triplex outfield mowing machine costing about Rs 50 lakh for grass cutting and two walk behind mowing machines costing about Rs 25 lakh for grass cutting purposes. The UTCA will also get two ground covers worth Rs 22 lakh soon to prevent the pitch from getting wet. “The equipment will help improve playing conditions in the city,” said UTCA president Sanjay Tandon.

Cricketers and their supporters protest against selectors outside Sector 16 cricket stadium. Nitin Mittal

Players’ replacement

The selectors approved many replacements. Sukhna Zone’s pace attack Shrestha Nirmohi will be replaced by Jaskirat Singh Mehra. IPL player Ashwin Murugan is being replaced by Gaurav Gambhir and Raghav Goyal from Sukhna Zone will be replaced by Keshav Bali.

#Cricket