T20 tournament: Bowlers Nippun, Jatin aid Leisure Zone win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 8

Nippun Pandita and Jatin claimed three wickets each to help Leisure Zone defend the 166-run target against Plaza Zone at the ongoing Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament, at the Sector 16 cricket stadium.

Leisure Zone recorded a 70-run win over Plaza Zone. Defending 166 runs, the Leisure Zone bowlers restricted Plaza Zone to 96 runs. Pandita accounted 3/18, while Jatin claimed 3/22 for the bowling side. Jagjit Singh (2/11), Arpit Pannu (1/31) and Hardik Chowdhry (1/11) were other wicket-takers. Siddhant Kathuria (35 off 30 balls) was the only notable scorer for the Plaza Zone.

Earlier, batting first, Leisure Zone posted 166/5 in 20 overs with the help of Yuvraj Rai (44 off 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Chowdhry (43 off 30 balls, with three boundaries and two sixes). The duo raised a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Gaurav Puri and Surya Narayan scored 23 runs each for the side. Sandeep Sharma, Mohammed Ashad, Gurinder Singh and Sukrant Sharma claimed a wicket each for the bowling side.

Sukhna Zone defeat Terrace Zone by 5 wkts

In the second match, Sukhna Zone defeated Terrace Zone by five wickets. The match was reduced to five overs each due to wet outfield. Batting first, Terrace Zone posted 56/6 in allotted overs with the help of Amrit Lubana (22 off 8 balls). Amit Shukla claimed two wickets, while Shresth Nirmohi claimed one for the bowling side. In reply, Sukhna Zone scored 57/5 as Nehal Pajni (23) and Sagar Saharan (18) contributed in the win. Harshit Singh Saini took two wickets, while Mandy and Lubana claimed one each.

#Cricket