T20 Tourney: 55-run win for Godrej Cricket Club

Mohali, May 2
Godrej Cricket Club (GCC) defeated Suraj Enterprises by 55 runs in the Main Bhi Bhagat Singh T20 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, GCC posted 150/8 in 20 overs with the help of Avi Kumar (52), Rahul Kapani (40) and Rahul Hooda (23). Anurag claimed three wickets, while Raju claimed two for the bowling side. Sumit, Vivek and Ashish Kumar also claimed one wicket each.
In reply, Suraj Enterprises was bundled out for 95 runs in 15.5 overs. Sumit (38), Ashish (17) and Vivek (16) were the only players to reach double-figure mark. Soni Kumar (6/11) was the main wicket taker for the bowling side, while Avi Kumar (2/19), Vaibhav (1/5) and Subhash (1/4) were the other main performers.
