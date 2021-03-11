T20 World Cup will be tough challenge for India: Kirmani

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

Former Indian wicketkeeper and member of the 1983 World Cup winning team Syed Kirmani, popularly known as ‘Kiri’, has placed his bet on KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for the T20 Word Cup scheduled to be held in Australia from October 16.

Kirmani, who was in Chandigarh, supported the inclusion of Rahul and Pant in the Indian squad, given the Australian conditions. “We have some good wicketkeepers in the Indian squad, but my preference will either be Rahul or Pant. Sanju Samson is also performing very well and I must appreciate these youngsters,” said Kirmani.

He added, “The World Cup in Australia will definitely be a tough challenge for the Indian squad. The conditions are very different in all aspects.”

While talking about pacers, he said: “Bowlers these days bowl one or two balls at a speed of more than 150 kmph in an over. During our days, bowlers used to bowl all six balls at a similar pace. I remember facing a fierce bowling attack without any safety gear. These days, batsmen have different safety equipment, but we used to tie towels on our leg pads to save the lower limbs from pacers,” he added.