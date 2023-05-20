Table tennis meet for special kids

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, in collaboration with Special Olympics Bharat organised a Unified Table Tennis Meet for specially-abled children.

Over 20 players from Special Cell of Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh, Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities, Sector 31; Society for Rehabilitation of Mentally Challenged, Sector 36; Asha School, Chandimandir; DAV School, Sector 8; and Sri Guru Gobind Singh School, Sector 27, participated in the event.

The primary objective of the event was to provide a platform for children with special needs to display their talents and promote inclusivity through sports.

The participants demonstrated exceptional skills throughout the competition, inspiring everyone present at the event with their unwavering spirit and commitment.

Vineeta Arora, senior principal-cum-director of Bhavan Vidyalaya, appreciated the outstanding performance of the children and also awarded the participants with trophies.

The meet not only highlighted the sports abilities of the children with special needs but also fostered a sense of inclusivity and community among mainstream students.