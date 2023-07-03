Table tennis tourney from July 7

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

The Chandigarh Table Tennis Association will organise the first State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament from July 7 to 9 at Sports Complex, Sector 50 here.

The tournament will be played in the boys and girls singles (U-11 years) categories for those born on or after January 1, 2013; boys and girls singles (U-13) for those born on or after January 1, 2011; sub-junior boys and girls singles (U-15) for those born on or after January 1, 2009; junior boys and girls singles (U-17) for those born on or after January 1, 2007; youth boys and girls singles (U-19) for those born on or after January 1, 2005; and men and women singles (no age bar). Those interested can submit their entries before July 5.

Dodgeball trials

Chandigarh: The Dodgeball Association of Chandigarh will organise trials to select local girls’ team on July 3 (5 pm) at CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Sector 7. The selected players will participate in Federation Cup, to be held in Surat from July 8. — TNS