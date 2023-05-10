Table tops at 4 places in Chandigarh not as per IRC code

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

Table tops constructed recently at four places in the city are not as per the Indian Road Congress (IRC) code. This was mentioned during a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, to discuss various road safety related issues.

A discussion on the newly constructed table tops in the city was made during the meeting and stress was laid on the design, quality and visibility of the table tops constructed at the Sectors 46/47/48/49 roundabout, 44/45/50/51 roundabout, 42/43/52/53 roundabout and Sector 25/38 light point, which are not as per the IRC code.

The committee also decided that the provision for adequate lighting and required road infrastructure i.e. cat eye studs and cautionary traffic signage of table top ahead need to be installed to improve their visibility for road users to avoid any untoward incident.

Deliberations on improving the existing mid-block pedestrian crossing for the safety of pedestrians across the city and earmarking of pick up and drop off points for auto-rickshaws on Madhya Marg on a pilot basis were also done.

In addition, discussions on physical segregation of cycle tracks marked on main carriageway roads and providing separate cycle track on road berm area on Uttar Marg and Dakshin Marg from the Transport (TPT) light point up to Fun Republic light point and on Purv Marg from TPT Light up to Tribune Chowk in the area adjoining the mango garden, were also done.

The meeting was also attended by SSP (Traffic & Security) Manisha Chaudhary, representatives of the UT Engineering Department, Municipal Corporation, Architect Department, Urban Town Planning Department, NHAI, STA and experts of Chandigarh Road Safety Society (CRSS) among others.

The action taken on the agenda points of the last meeting held was presented to the committee.

