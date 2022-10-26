Tablets worth Rs 12 lakh gutted in Chandigarh's Sector 26

Chandigarh, October 25

Medicines worth around Rs 12 lakh were gutted after a truck-trailer laden with the consignment caught fire in the transport area in Sector 26.

According to information, the fire was caused by a rocket cracker that hit the consignment. The tarpaulin sheet caught fire and it gradually spread to the entire trailer. The medicines, vitamin tablets, were transported from Kala Amb and were destined for Delhi.

The incident happened around 10 am when labourers in the transport area noticed flames and raised the alarm. Fire teams were rushed to the scene. The firemen controlled the blaze within minutes and prevented it from spreading to the other part of the truck or nearby vehicles.

Firemen were yet to ascertain the total loss as well as cause of fire.