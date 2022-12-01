Tailor booked for rioting

Mohali, November 30
The police booked a Zirakpur tailor for rioting and criminal intimidation of a sanitation worker after he complained of improper stitching of a night suit on November 29. The complainant is Vinay Kumar of Panipat and the suspect Mohammed Shahdab Khan, who runs a shop on VIP Road. A case has been registered.
