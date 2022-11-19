Tailor gets 2-yr RI for sexual abuse

Tribune News Service

Ramkrshan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, November 18

Sexual harassment in any form is “degrading, humiliating and a monumental blow upon self-respect and self-esteem of child victim”.

The observations were made by Fast Track Special Court judge Swati Sehgal while sentencing a 47-year-old tailor to undergo rigorous imprisonment of two years for indulging in obscene acts in front of a nine-year-old girl.

The court also directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs 2,000. On default of payment, the convict will further undergo rigorous imprisonment of one month.

The court also recommended award of compensation of Rs 50,000 to the victim by the District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

The case was registered against the accused on a complaint by the mother of the victim, a student of class IV. On September 18, 2019, the girl’s father had asked her to get his trouser repaired from the tailor. When she went to the nearby shop of accused, he was alone there.

The accused indulged in obscene acts in front of the girl and enticed her with money. The girl refused and returned home, narrating the incident to her mother.

During the course of investigation, the accused was arrested and after completion of investigation, challan under Sections 354A, IPC, and 12, POCSO Act, was presented against the accused. Finding a prima facie case, charges were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty. After hearing the arguments, the court observed the victim’s version with regard to time, place, mode and manner had remained consistent and credible. The oral, documentary and circumstantial evidence on record proved charges framed against the accused, it observed while convicting the accused.