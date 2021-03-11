Take decision on removal of concrete around trees: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab Urban Development Authority and the Greater Mohali Development Authority to take a decision on the removal of concrete surrounding within a meter of trees in the light of decision taken by the Mohali Municipal Corporation.

The Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli was told that the office order dated February 18, 2020, was passed by an Executive Engineer of the Mohali Municipal Corporation. The decision followed the filing of a PIL by an NGO, “Save My Trees Foundation India”, through its convener Amarjit Singh Minhas.

As the matter came up for further hearing, the counsel for the petitioner-NGO, HC Arora, submitted that the Municipal Corporation had taken steps to comply with the order issued by the National Green Tribunal, Principal Bench, in this regard and had initiated de-concretisation process around the trees.