Take precaution: ADC to P’kula residents amid threat of dengue spread

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 21

Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) Varsha Khangwal warned today that the threat of the spread of a vector-borne disease looms large in the rainy season. She noted that citizens should take the necessary precautions to keep the spread of the disease in check.

The ADC stressed that it is imperative for the residents to be aware of the symptoms of the disease and ways to prevent it. The district administration has been holding awareness programmes to that end. She cautioned all citizens to keep the water tanks at home clean to check the breeding of mosquitoes. According to the Health Department, the dengue mosquito bites only during the daytime, and it thrives in stagnant water. High fever, body and joint pain, red marks or rashes on the skin, and bleeding from the nose or gums are symptoms of the disease.

ADC Khangwal emphasised that no infected person should take any medication to treat the disease without consulting a doctor.

