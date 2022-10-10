Take steps to save environment for generations to come: Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 9
The state is facing two major challenges, increasing pollution and depleting watertable. If we do not take immediate steps, then the coming generations will not forgive us, said Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, Rajya Sabha MP.
He was addressing a state-level environmental awareness seminar organised by Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Sports and Cultural Club, Kapurgarh, in collaboration with the Punjab Institute of Management Technology (PIMT), Mandi Gobindgarh, today.
Manisha Gupta, Director, PIMT, along with playwright Nirbhai Singh Dhaliwal and actor Raj Dhaliwal, presided over the seminar.
