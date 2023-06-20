Talent hunt for fast bowlers in Mohali today

Mohali, June 19
The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will organise a talent hunt for fast bowlers (16 years and above as on April 1, 2023) at PCA IS Bindra Stadium here tomorrow.
The process will be executed with the registration of players from 9 am onwards followed by trials from 10:30 am onwards. Registration forms are available on the website www.cricketpunjab.in.
PCA officials comprising of Harvinder Singh, former international fast bowlers from Punjab and Director, Cricket Development & Coaching, along with Manpreet Goni and Gagandeep Singh, with the assistance of Amit Sharma, performance analyst, and Vinod Badlan, assistant cricket operations, will conduct the trials.
The talent hunt is an initiative to identify new cricket talent and provide them with the required training and development of their fast-bowling skills to strengthen Punjab state cricket teams and district cricket teams.
