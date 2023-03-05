Talk on coeliac diseases at PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

A paediatric gastroenterology and hepatology CME was organised by the Division of Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PGI, Chandigarh.

Prof Sadhna Lal was the organising chairperson and Prof Surinder Rana was the organising secretary at the event. The CME was attended by 127 delegates and included cutting edge talks on coeliac and other diseases.