Talk on menstrual leave held

Chandigarh, November 8
The president of the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC), Jatinder Singh, organised a discussion on menstrual leave in PU today. A total of 14 experts from various fields, including academia, women’s rights advocacy and healthcare, participated in the discussion.
The central theme of the discussion was to explore methods for the implementation of this leave within the PU. Jatinder Singh advocated the introduction of 10-12 menstrual leave days per semester.
