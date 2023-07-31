Talk on stress management organised

Panjab University
The Centre for Public Health in association with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hall Boys' Hostel No. 4, Panjab University, organised a talk on stress management, lifestyle disorders, hypertension, food hygiene, and road safety. Attendees were treated to an interactive experience.
UIFT, Sec 14
UIFT & VD alumnus Manisha Dhiman, a young entrepreneur who owns 'KALAKARI', along with her business partner Manik have achieved India Book of Records title for creating 741 exquisite earrings using unique and intricate quilling technique.
GCG, Sec 42
Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, organised a two-day online international conference on sustainable education aligning with the NEP-2020 and the SDGs 2030. The conference witnessed active participation of academicians, policymakers, research scholars and students discussing ideas on importance of achieving educational goals.
