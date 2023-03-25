Talks, presentations mark 2-day int'l conference at Panjab varsity

Chandigarh, March 24
A two-day international conference on Recent Trends in Biomolecules and Therapeutics was organised by the Department of Biophysics, Panjab University.
Prof Dulal Panda, Director, NIPER, Mohali inaugurated the conference and emphasised on how various disciplines need to come together and work in cohesion. Prof Rajeev Mohan, who is a Curators’ Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology and Molecular Medicine and Endowed Chair Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Missouri, Columbia, US, joined the conference as the plenary speaker.
The conference was attended by eminent scientists and researchers from across the globe, with speakers from America, Germany, London, Estonia and other parts of the country as well. The conference saw more than 200 participants with students coming from far-off places such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra.
Over the span of two days, there were 24 invited talks, along with a dedicated session to Women in Science. Around 28 shortlisted oral presentations were delivered by young researchers, post-doctoral fellows and PhD research scholars, besides over 100 poster presentations.
Prof Navdeep Goyal, Dean, Faculty of Science, Panjab University, presided over the valedictory session. Prof Goyal congratulated the Biophysics Department on successfully hosting the conference.
He also highlighted the importance of such meets where people from different walks of life come together and share knowledge beyond boundaries. Dr. Avneet Saini, chairperson of the Department of Biophysics and organising secretary of the conference, thanked all delegates and participants for their participation.
