 Tall trees pose threat to life, property in Mohali : The Tribune India

Strong winds cause snapping of branches, trunks

Residents, senior citizens, councillors and officials have expressed concern over falling of tall trees in residential areas of the city during rain and high-velocity winds. - File photo



Mohali, May 26

Residents, senior citizens, councillors and officials have expressed concern over falling of tall trees in residential areas of the city during rain and high-velocity winds. The problem has become a major civic issue, posing a threat to life and property of residents.

Due to frequent falling of tall trees and branches in residential areas, electricity wires get snapped, often leading to power outages and shortage of drinking water supply. Many a times there is loss of property as branches, poles fall on vehicles and rooftops of houses.

Residents said in the old sectors and phases of Mohali, the height of trees had reached around 50-60 feet. Some of the very old trees had become hollow from inside and could fall and cause damage. Power lines pass through a large number of trees and when these trees or their branches fall, the electricity supply is affected for several hours.

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has written a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding the ‘settlement’ of very tall and old trees in Mohali.

“It is fortunate that there has been no loss of life due to falling of trees so far, but it seems that the government is waiting for such an incident before taking action on it. The Chief Minister himself has been a resident of Mohali and is well aware that most parks and roads are dotted with tall trees.”

He asked the government to uproot the trees that have reached their maturity and plant new saplings in their place. Bedi said new saplings should also be planted of those varieties whose height did not exceed 25 ft.

Ward number 11 councillor Anuradha Anand also requested officials concerned to consider the common concern of residents. Environmentalists opine that concretisation of neighbourhood was suffocating the roots of trees. — TNS

