Tamil Nadu beat UTCA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

Union Territory Chandigarh Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, team faced yet another defeat in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament in Lucknow. This time, Tamil Nadu defeated Chandigarh lads by 56 runs. Batting first, Tamil Nadu scored 161/6 in 20 overs with the help of B Aparajith (67). Washington Sundar added 27 runs, while Hari Nishant contributed 26 runs to the total.

Sandeep Sharma (3/14) was the main wicket taker for the bowling side. In reply, Chandigarh was bundled out for 105 runs in the 18th over. Unbeaten Bhagmender Lader (38) remained the highest scorer for the side.