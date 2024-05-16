SanjayTandon asks Congress nominee to pull out of race over poll code violation notice

Chandigarh, May 15
BJP candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon today criticised Congress nominee Manish Tewari for exhibiting “double standards” regarding his views on the Constitution.
Speaking on the recent show-cause notice issued to the INDIA bloc candidate by the Chandigarh Election Commissioner for electoral violations, Tandon stated, “Tewari, who claims to be the saviour of the Constitution, is brazenly violating the model code of conduct. Congress workers were found distributing guarantee cards to residents in order to influence them to vote in favour of Tewari. In wake of the violation, the Congress nominee should withdraw his candidature on moral grounds."
Meanwhile, Tandon addressed public meetings at Kajheri and Dhanas. He reiterated his commitment to resolve the longstanding housing issues in Dhanas through a one-time settlement and promised to address the issue of Lal Dora in Kajheri on being elected from the city. He said the issue of 'need-based changes' shall also be addressed.
Tandon also spoke about how the Modi government had made Ram Mandir in Ayodhya a reality and abrogated Article 370.
Youths join saffron party
At a public meeting in Dhanas, many youth joined the BJP. Welcoming the youngsters into the BJP fold, Tandon said the development agenda being propagated by PM Modi motivated them to join the party.
Ramgarhia community's support for BJP candidate
Ramgarhia community in the city has pledged its support to the BJP candidate during an event held at Sector 27.
“Tandon's vision for Chandigarh resonates with the aspirations of the Ramgarhia community. We are optimistic that under his leadership, the city will continue to flourish,” stated Harcharan Singh Ranauta, president of Ramgarhia Sabha Chandigarh.
