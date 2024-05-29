Sanjay Tandon asks Manish Tewari: What did you achieve in Ludhiana, Anandpur Sahib?

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Comprehensive report card presented by the former BJP mayors of Chandigarh on developmental activities in the past 10 years has taken the wind out of the sails of Congress candidate Manish Tewari’s poll campaign, said BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon here today.

Tandon said, “It is now Tewari’s turn to present his report card of Ludhiana and Sri Anandpur Sahib. Tewari is a ‘migratory bird’ and believes in abandoning constituencies, not in development. So I don’t think he has anything to report on development.”

Tandon addressed a number of gatherings during his “padyatras” in the city. He said ever since Tewari landed in Chandigarh after an absence of 40 years saying goodbye to Ludhiana and Sri Anandpur Sahib — his two earlier constituencies — he had based his entire election campaign on seeking BJP’s report card of 10 years. Now that the former BJP mayors have presented it, Tewari, who has no issues to fight the election on, has been rendered speechless.

During his ‘padyatra’, Tandon interacted with shopkeepers of the Sector 38 market. From there, the yatra reached the Sector 38 Motor Market and further to Sector 19 and Sector 26 markets.

He assured the traders that he would solve issues faced by the shopkeepers of Sector 38, motor market and Sector 19. He sought their votes on June 1, assuring that the sheds and parking system in the Sector 26 vegetable market would be improved.

At Dhanas, Tandon was joined by Congress activists from the Muslim community, who joined the BJP. Tandon reiterated his party’s commitment in the manifesto to making the houses freehold from leasehold, giving permanent houses to the poor and providing ownership rights to EWS house allottees.

He said under the Affordable Housing Scheme, efforts would be made to provide multi-storey affordable housing schemes for the people who were unable to buy houses in Chandigarh. Additionally, the construction of marla houses will be regularised.

The BJP candidate said, “During the Covid times, I spearheaded a campaign in which BJP volunteers provided 70,000 food packets every day to the needy in accordance with the instructions of PM Modi. What did Tewari do for Chandigarh when Covid struck the country?”

