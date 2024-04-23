Sanjay Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let Chandigarh voters decide

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Launching a fresh salvo on his rival from the Congress, BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon today said he wanted to leave it to the city voters to decide, whether they wanted a leader who had been hopping from one constituency to another, or a local leader, who was serving the city for the past 20 years.

Addressing a gathering at the Industrial Area, Phase 2, Tandon said, “Chandigarh has witnessed rapid development in the past 10 years. There are certain challenges and long-standing issues to be addressed such as building bylaws, conversion of leasehold to freehold, floor area ratio (FAR), etc. I assure you that your problems will be resolved on priority if I am elected to power.”

Tandon also highlighted the development that took place in the city such as cycle tracks, Air Force Museum, Bird Park, 9% increase in green cover, revamp of community centres, etc.

Later in the day, the BJP candidate from the city addressed a public meeting at the Sector 26 grain market. Members of the Grain Market Association submitted a memorandum to Tandon in which they raised their issues such as partition and subdivision of shops, need-based internal changes, allowing sheds on the owned open space and platforms in front of establishments as part of immovable property, etc.

Tandon also addressed members of the Indian Medical Association at the IMA Complex in Sector 35 here. Dr Neeraj Nagpal of the IMA apprised him about several issues being faced by the medical community.

In continuation of his ‘people contact’ programme, Tandon addressed gatherings in Sectors 18 and 9, and Mani Majra.

