 Sanjay Tandon hits back at Congress over Constitution claims : The Tribune India

BJP candidate for city Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon campaigns at Khuda Lahora on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

The BJP candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon has reacted sharply to the Congress nominee’s comments that the BJP was planning to change the Constitution in order to revoke reservations.

Holistic development

To uplift these areas, special focus on infrastructure, healthcare, education, sanitation shall be given to ensure holistic development. Long-standing issues such as lal dora and conversion of leasehold properties to freehold will be addressed on becoming an MP. Sanjay Tandon, BJP Chandigarh Lok Sabha candidate

Tandon said, “Tewari is creating unfounded fears out of panic as he knows that he’s losing the election. This has prompted him to make baseless observations to mislead people.”

Tandon added that it is not the BJP, but the Congress which has been talking about changing the Constitution to reduce reservations for SC/ST/OBC’s for giving the same to Muslims. “This is in complete contravention of the Constitution which disallows any reservation based on religion,” added Tandon.

He reminded the gathering that when the PM asked Congress to give written proof that it would not change the Constitution and reduce the quota of SC/ST/OBC’s and give it to Muslims, the party resilent. This shows that the Congress has a sinister plan in this regard.

Meanwhile, Tandon today intensified his ‘Padyatra campaign’ by taking out six foot marches in villages and colonies of Chandigarh. The areas which Tandon covered included Maloya, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Daria, Ram Darbar Phase 1 and Hallo Majra.

While interacting with a group of farmers in Khuda Lahora, Tandon highlighted the key initiatives, including the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, which provides direct income support to farmers, the Soil Health Card Scheme for promoting soil fertility management, and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to mitigate risks associated with crop loss.

Tandon emphasised for the city’s holistic development and stated to give special preferences on the comprehensive development of the peripheral areas, including villages. He expressed his firm commitment to bridging the developmental gap between the city’s core and its peripheries.

“To uplift these areas, special focus on infrastructure, healthcare, education, sanitation shall be given to ensure holistic development. Long pending issues of some of the areas such as Lal Dora and conversion of lease hold to freehold will be addressed, on becoming an MP,” stated Tandon.

