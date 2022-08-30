Tandon re-elected UTCA chief unopposed

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 29

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, leadership will witness no change for the next three years. Sanjay Tandon, former city BJP president, has been re-elected for the top post. This will be his third tenure, second after getting the BCCI’s affiliation, as the head of the UTCA. He was elected unopposed by 65 members, who attended the annual general meeting today.

Yuvraj Mahajan, who was joint secretary in the last term, has been elected as the new vice-president, while Devendra Sharma, former treasurer, has been elected as the new general secretary. Ravinder Singh has been elected as the joint secretary, while Alok Krishna got the post of treasurer. All members were elected unopposed. Daniel Banerjee has also been elected a member of the UTCA’s Apex Council. Justice (retd) Mahesh Grover has been appointed as the new Ombudsman and Ethic Officer of the UTCA.

Tandon, meanwhile, maintained that the next three years would be crucial in terms of developing sport in Chandigarh.

“The BCCI has already released over Rs 8 crore for players and over Rs 3 crore for the supporting staff. I am trying to get BCCI’s nod (funds) for having an indoor facility in Chandigarh. We cannot purchase land for making stadium in Chandigarh. So, I will have to request the Administration,” said Tandon.

“We are trying to increase the number of grounds. We are also trying to get in touch with the Panjab University authorities for grounds,” he said.

“I personally feel that the city teams have not performed well in the last few seasons, but things will change soon,” said Tandon on UTCA’s performance in the last few seasons.

Assn to expand office

The UTCA head confirmed that the UT Administration and the UT Sports Department have given approval to the UTCA for expanding their office at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. A building will be leased out by the Administration. As of now, the lease amount has not been confirmed. The UTCA is now a second private sports association after the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) to get permission to run operations on a government land on lease-paying basis. Tandon, who is also the chairman, Administrator’s Advisory Committee (Sports), maintained that other associations are also free to promote sports. There are more than 25 associations affiliated to the Sports Department. On several occasions, these associations have shown their interest in opening offices or running operations from government-owned stadiums. However, there have been no specific rules in leasing out government-owned sports infrastructure to private bodies in Chandigarh by the Administration. The permission given to these two associations (CLTA and UTCA) is going to open doors for other associations to claim their respective stakes at government-owned buildings and lands.

