Tanu pedals to glory, wins gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 18

Tanu claimed a gold medal in the women’s 50-km race during the Chandigarh State Road Cycling Championship today. Tanu bagged the top honour by taking 1 hour and 46.45 minutes (1:46.45s). Deepinder Kaur claimed second position (2:11.45s).

In the men’s 80-km event, Talwinder Randhawa (2:06.11s), Shivrattan Goel (2:08.10s) and Varun Jain (2:08.11s) claimed first three positions, respectively, whereas in the 80km men’s U-23 event, Vikram Seth (2:05.32s), Jaskirat Singh (2:08.18s) and Aman Kumar Yadav (2:08.31s) were the top three performers for the side.

In the women’s 50-km junior event, Reet Kapoor (1:38.18s) claimed the first position, whereas in the men’s mass start 80km event, Jai Dogra (2:08.13s), Himmat Singh (2:08.15s) and Ishan Deshwal (2:08.19s) excelled.

In the women’s sub-junior 20-km category, Rehat Kapoor (38.16s), Lakeesha (46.06s) and Deetya Datta (54.26s) claimed top positions, respectively. In the men’s 50-km sub-junior category, Arnav Jain (1:37.58) claimed first position, followed by Arman Dua (1:37.58s) and Akshit (1:42.59s).