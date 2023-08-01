Tanvi reaches badminton semis

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 31

Tanvi Sharma of Hoshiarpur ousted Moga’s Simarjit Kaur 21-7 21-6 in a women’s singles quarterfinals during the Punjab State Senior and Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament being organised by the Punjab Badminton Association at AM Badminton Academy, Zirakpur.

Samridhi of Jalandhar stunned Ludhiana’s Gursimrat Kaur 21-18 21-19, while Saanvi Nautiyal overpowered a tough challenge by Liza Taank 23-21 21-23 22-20. Radhika Sharma outplayed Arunimapal 21-17 21-5. In the girls’ U-19 quarterfinals, top seed Samridhi defeated Seeza 21-11 21-10. Ishita Sharma faced a tough resistance by Gursimrat before logging a 21-7 17-21 21-11 win, while Liza defeated Saanvi Nautiyal 21-16 21-13. Manya Ralhan won the last quarterfinal by defeating Arunimapal 21-18 21-12.

Top seed Abhinav Thakur moved into the men’s semifinals by defeating Ashu Kumar 21-10 21-12. Shikhar Rallan also recorded an easy 21-10 21-11 win over Yogeshwar Narang, while Chirag Sharma defeated Prabhjot Singh Riat 21-14 21-14. Divyam Sachdeva recorded 21-17 21-17 win over Vakul Sharma.

In the boys’ U-19 quarterfinals, Akarshit Sharma outplayed Divyam Sachdeva 21-16 21-10 and Eshaan ousted Nilesh Seth 21-18 21-11. Naksh Verma outplayed Milan Malhotra, and Adhyan Kakkar, after a neck-and-neck tie, defeated Mridhul Jha.

Abhinav-Love in semis

In the men’s doubles quarterfinal, the pair of Abhinav and Love Kumar defeated Gurpreet Singh and Pratham Sood. Gagandeep Singh and Hakam Singh defeated Manmohitpreet Sandhu and Parth Soni, while the team of Nitish Chopra and Rajat Budhiraja recorded a comeback win over Mandeep Singh and Sarvjeet Singh. Shikhar Rallan and Shubham Bhatt defeated Deepak and Pardeep Yadav. In the women’s doubles event, the team of Liza and Manya Ralhan moved into the semis.

