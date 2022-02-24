Tapy Ghai claims lead, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu placed third in golf meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

Tapy Ghai came up with a spirited effort for the second straight day to storm into the halfway lead at the Gujarat Open Golf Championship, in Ahmedabad.

Ghai (66-67) of Gurugram, a winner on the PGTI, fired a 5-under 67 in round two to move up two spots into pole position at 11-under 133 in the Rs40-lakh event. Delhi’s Kapil Kumar (68-67) also carded a brilliant 67 on Wednesday to occupy second place at 9-under 135.

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (68-69) of Chandigarh was placed third at 7-under 137.

Delhi’s Arjun Prasad shot the day’s best score of 65 to be bunched in tied fourth along with the Kolkata duo of Shankar Das and Sunit Chowrasia, Chandigarh’s Ranjit Singh and Mysuru’s Yashas Chandra MS at six-under 138.

The cut fell at five-over 149. As many as 51 professionals made the cut.

Karandeep Kochhar, round one leader, shot a 75 in round two to slip to tied-9th place at 5-under 139. Among the Gujarat-based golfers, Anshul Patel (73-70) was highest placed as he occupied tied 17th at one-under 143. The other local golfers to make the cut were Varun Parikh and Shravan Desai, both placed tied 39th at four-over 148. Olympian and reigning PGTI Order of Merit champion Udayan Mane missed the cut having totalled 6-over 150.