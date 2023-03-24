Tardy rotary work hassles commuters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

Commuters face inconvenience as the work of converting the Sector 46-47-48-49 traffic light junction into a roundabout-cum-light point is moving on a snail’s pace.

Due to the work, which began a couple of months ago, the traffic is diverted to other junctions. Thus, motorists have to take a long route to reach their respective destinations. Those who know that the work was underway use other routes but those who have no idea about it are at the receiving end.

“When the authorities have put up big display screens, why cannot they give information that construction work is going on at the next chowk,” wondered Manvinder Singh, who was heading towards his house in Mohali.

Commuters demand the work should be expedited. Residents nearby face major challenge as they have to regularly travel more.

Officials said they had almost completed the process of shifting various pipelines. At present, they were making arrangements for laying CCTVs camera cables.

UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha said, “We have made arrangements to divert traffic to avoid trouble to the commuters. The work will be completed in a few months.”

Officials said the impact of accidents at light points was higher than at rotaries. At a roundabout, the collision of vehicles is not head-on, so these are less severe. Also, there are fewer accidents as vehicles tend to slow down while approaching a roundabout.