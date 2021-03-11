Chandigarh: Tarushi Gaur gets PM Bal Puraskar in taekwondo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

Local taekwondo performer Tarushi Gaur was recently awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from the Prime Minister of India.

The award included a certificate and a cash award of Rs 1 lakh. Tarushi is pursuing studies at The British School, Sector 44.

She bagged this award for her sports achievements, which includes gold medals at national and international events, multiple gold medals in nationals of Tangsoodo and Sqay Martial Arts and other achievement of national, zonal and state level.

She also holds the world record in taekwondo martial arts and was the youngest world record holder in India in taekwondo martial arts. She is the youngest black belt holder in taekwondo and also the youngest 2nd degree black belt in taekwondo in India.