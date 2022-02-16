TATA Power CEO visits Punjab Engineering College

Chandigarh, February 15
Punjab Engineering College (PEC, deemed to be university) hosted a discussion between Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of TATA Power, and the students as well as faculty of electrical engineering and mechanical engineering departments, in the presence of the PEC Director, Dr Baldev Setia, at the senate hall today.
Dr Sinha is a member of the Board of Governors (BoG) of PEC and alumnus of the 1984 batch of the electrical engineering department. He has nearly 36 years of experience in the power generation and distribution sector in India.
Sinha presented works done by TATA Power in the past seven years with various higher education institutions in India and abroad.
