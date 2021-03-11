Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula all set to host Khelo India Youth Games

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 1

The Sector 3 Tau Devi Lal Stadium is all set to host the Khelo India Youth Games, starting from June 4. More than 8,500 athletes from across the country are expected to participate in these games.

Notably, the Sector 3-based stadium will host competitions for six traditional games, including, kho kho, gatka, thangata, kalaripayattu, mallakhamb and yogasan, followed by matches of badminton, table tennis, hockey, kabaddi, handball, wrestling, boxing, volleyball and basketball matches.

Government Girls College, Sector 14, will host weightlifting event, while tennis matches will be played at the Gymkhana Club, Sector 6. The road cycling event will be held in Panchkula, while Ambala has been assigned to host two events – gymnastics and swimming – at War Heroes Sports Complex.