Taxi driver held for raping UT girl in Dehradun

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

The police arrested a taxi driver of Dehradun for reportedly raping and looting a Chandigarh girl on a visit to Dehradun on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old girl, a beautician, had gone to Dehradun to meet her friend a few days ago. She was returning to Chandigarh when the incident took place on Wednesday evening.

The police said her friend dropped her at the bypass, around 2 km from the ISBT, from where she was to board a bus back home.

The suspect, identified as Manish Kumar (24) of Uttar Pradesh, offered her to drop at the ISBT, Dehradun. Once the girl sat in the car, the suspect locked the doors of the vehicle. He took her on the Asharodi road towards Saharanpur and raped her in the forest area. The taxi driver later fled with her valuables.

The victim, who was stranded in the forest area at night, could contact her friend in the wee hours of Thursday following which a police complaint was filed in the evening.

A case under Sections 376 and 392 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Clement Town police station.

The police scanned the CCTV footage to trace the suspect’s car and nabbed him from his house in Biharigarh of Saharanpur on Friday. The police recovered the looted valuables from his possession. The car bearing Dehradun registration number was also seized, the police said.