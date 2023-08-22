‘TB-free Chandigarh’ by 2024: UT Adviser Dharam Pal

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 22

Setting a goal to make Chandigarh Tuberculosis (TB)-free by 2024, Adviser to Administrator, Dharam Pal, on Tuesday entrusted upon all stakeholders the task of eliminating TB from Chandigarh, with a comprehensive approach encompassing sensitization, organizing camps, adherence to the treatment and stigma reduction.

While chairing an important meeting of the State TB cell of the health department, the Adviser took this momentous step towards combating Tuberculosis (TB) in the UT. He said that the collaboration between all the stakeholders will spearhead a dedicated campaign in every sector of the UT.

He said that under the TB-free Chandigarh campaign, all stakeholders will make people aware of the TB disease in their respective areas and assist the department in identifying the affected persons for ensuring their early treatment and reducing stigma associated with the disease to encourage more people to seek a diagnosis.

All the stakeholder will be actively involved in conducting camps, workshops, awareness drives and educational programs in schools and colleges to disseminate information about the causes, symptoms and nearby treatment facilities of TB. Special focus will be given to dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding the disease.

Under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, he has made a clarion call to everyone in the UT to come forward and support the TB patients and their families and help the Government in achieving the target of TB Elimination by 2024 and providing a healthier and prosperous future for all people.

The Adviser encouraged elected representative, Corporates, NGOs and individuals to come forward as donors/ sponsors to help the patient recovering from the disease.

Meeting was attended by Dr. Suman Singh, MD- NHM cum DHS, Chandigarh, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, State TB Officer, Dr. Pooja Kapoor, WHO Consultant and representatives from Rotary International, Mid Town.