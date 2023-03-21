TBRL celebrates 63rd Raising Day

Chandigarh, March 20

Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory (TBRL) celebrated its 63rd Raising Day at its range in Ramgarh near Chandigarh today. Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was the chief guest on the occasion.

Stressing on the requirement for DRDO to increase interactions with the industry and academia, he appreciated the role of scientists working in the field of test and evaluation of armaments and protective systems.

He said the test facilities at TBRL were being extended to Indian industries, research and development organisations and the academia to support the ‘Make in India’ effort.

Emphasising the need to develop next generation technologies, Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems) Dr BHVS Narayana Murthy said applied research should be promoted to nurture young brains and talent in all areas.

Prof Prateek Kishore, Director, TBRL, presented a detailed plan for augmenting the laboratory’s capacity and capabilities for different technology areas.

On the occasion, the Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) of a multi-mode hand grenade (MMHG) developed by TBRL was transferred to the Army’s Directorate General Quality Assurance. Over nine lakh such grenades have been manufactured by the industry after transfer of technology. — TNS

