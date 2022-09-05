Teachers call off proposed protest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

The Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (PFUCTO), an association of the PCCTU, the GCTA, the GNDUTA, the PAUTA, GADVASU and PUTA, in its meeting decided to call off the proposed protest scheduled on Teacher’s Day at Barnala.

In a statement, Dr Lakhwinder Singh Kang, president, PFUCTO, said the meeting reviewed the discussions held with the Finance Minister and Higher Education Minister, Punjab, in a meeting and the developments thereafter.

All members acknowledged the willingness and sincerity of the government representatives to amicably resolve the long-pending demand of implementation of revised pay scales as recommended by the UGC in year 2016.