Teacher's Day celebrated at charitable library in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 5

Around 40 students celebrated Teacher’s Day by cutting a cake and presenting gifts to Swaran Chaudhary, a former principal of DAV College, Chandigarh; and retired professors from other colleges at the Phase-3B2 library.

Boon for students Dr Swaran Chaudhary, a former principal of DAV College, said around 40 students daily came here for studies. Retired teachers and other staff members looked after the library.

Dr Chaudhary, who heads the charitable library, said around 40 students daily came here for studies. Retired teachers and other staff members looked after the library. The students thanked the teachers, librarians and the volunteers who helped them to achieve academic excellence, thereby opening the doors of a bright future.

Chaudhary said, “It is purely a community service and done with the aim of giving back to society. We don’t charge anything for it. The service is totally free.”

Amandeep Kaur, a student, said, “We get a very peaceful atmosphere here. The teachers are really helpful and guide us to hone our career.”

#Mohali