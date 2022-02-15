Teachers overstaying deputation on Chandigarh radar

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 14

The UT Administration has hardened its stand against employees overstaying their deputation in the city. In a fresh development, the UT Education Department has started compiling a list of teachers on deputation who have overstayed their time in schools.

As per the latest data, around 390 schoolteachers on deputation, including lecturers, TGTs and JBTs, have overstayed in Chandigarh. There are 690 teachers working on deputation in government schools in the city.

As many as 78 per cent of the lecturers on deputation have overstayed in Chandigarh, followed by 58 per cent TGTs and 61 per cent JBTs.

As per the UT policy of 1993, an employee on deputation can stay up to five years before being sent back to his parent state. The Director, School Education, Palika Arora, said, “We have started compiling a list of teachers who have been working on deputation in our schools. We will constitute a panel to examine these cases and take a decision on sending them back to their parent states as per the deputation rules of the UT Administration.”

Around 15 teachers have overstayed for 19 years in Chandigarh. Similarly, five teachers have been working since 2002 and have completed 20 years of service in schools.

A lecturer had joined in 1997 and has completed 25 years. Another case of overstay is of a TGT teacher who has completed 29 years in a school

in the city as he joined in 1993. A classic case of overstay is of two teachers working in government schools who have completed over 30 years on deputation in Chandigarh.

Last week, the UT Administration had issued orders on doctors who had overstayed their deputation tenure in Chandigarh to be repatriated to their parent states in a phased manner. To fill the vacancies, the UT Administration has decided to invite fresh panels of eligible doctors for deputation from Punjab and Haryana. As many as 72 doctors have been continuing on deputation for more than seven years and four of them for over 20 years.

Swaran Singh Kamboj, UT Cadre Education Employees Union president, said, “These teachers should be sent back to their parent state in the same way as being done by the Health Department in the case of doctors who have overstayed. They have blocked 630 posts as these posts are kept vacant in their parent states till their retirement, which iis leading to unemployment and depriving the educated youth of recruitment under these posts. Instead of relieving any guest or contract teacher due to promotion or direct recruitment, they should be sent back to their parent state.”